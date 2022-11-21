Raymond Green Vance described as kind, selfless and gifted

His family said he went to the LGBTQ+ nightclub with his girlfriend, her parents and her parents' friends to celebrate a birthday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Raymond Green Vance, 22, who died in the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, was described by his family as "a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him."

Vance had never been to the LGBTQ+ nightclub before Saturday night, when he went to enjoy a show and celebrate a birthday with his longtime girlfriend, her parents and her parents' friends, his family said in a statement.

"Although he is supportive of the LGBTQ community, he himself is not a member of it," according to the statement. "Unfortunately, he never left the club. Raymond was the victim of a man who unleashed terror on innocent people out with family and friends. His own family and friends are completely devastated by the sudden loss of a son, grandson, brother, nephew, and cousin loved by so many."

"His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone," the statement says.

Vance was born in Chicago but had spent his entire life in Colorado Springs. He was a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School. His mother said he was popular in school and never got into trouble.

He recently got a new job at a Colorado Springs FedEx distribution center: "He couldn't wait to save enough money to get his own apartment, but in the meantime, he lived with his mother and younger brother who adored him," the statement says.

Vance spent most of his spare time with his girlfriend, whom he had dated since middle school. He enjoyed playing video games and hoped to turn the hobby into a career.

"Raymond grew up surrounded by cousins whom he was very close with, and they and the rest of his tight-knit family are still trying to come to terms with the fact he is gone," the statement says. "His absence will leave irreparable heartbreak in countless lives."

The other victims who were killed in the shooting were:

Daniel Aston

Kelly Loving

Ashley Paugh

Derrick Rump