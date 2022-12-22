Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated.
The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate.
“He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who related a text message from Voepel.
Aldrich was no longer in trouble, an IRS check had arrived, and Kraus’ birthday was coming up.
“Let’s celebrate!” Voepel wrote Kraus at 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 12. And then she wrote, “Off to the range.”
At around 2 p.m. that day, Voepel followed up that message with a series of short text videos of her and Aldrich practicing with a semi-automatic rifle at a nearby shooting range.
>Read the full article at the Denver Gazette.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.