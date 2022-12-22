Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range

“It was my impression that everything was going good for him. It was a good day,” said Kraus, who shared videos with The Denver Gazette.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated.

The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate.

“He was a free man,” said his neighbor, Xavier Kraus, who related a text message from Voepel.

Aldrich was no longer in trouble, an IRS check had arrived, and Kraus’ birthday was coming up.

“Let’s celebrate!” Voepel wrote Kraus at 11:32 a.m. on Aug. 12. And then she wrote, “Off to the range.”

At around 2 p.m. that day, Voepel followed up that message with a series of short text videos of her and Aldrich practicing with a semi-automatic rifle at a nearby shooting range.

