Club Q unveils 3D design of victim memorial, waiting for city approval

Club Q released a 3D design of the memorial to honor five people killed in the November 2022 nightclub shooting – it includes name pillars and a Pride flag display.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q released its design for a memorial that will pay tribute to the men and women lost in the November 2022 shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub that killed five people and left dozens injured.

The owner of Club Q said the tribute design includes five pillars each displaying the name of one of the five people killed in the shooting – Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Raymond Green Vance and Kelly Loving.

The 3D design posted to YouTube shows a flag pole in the middle of the memorial that will fly a Pride and U.S. flags that will have a light shining on them at night. A boulder garden is shown surrounding the name pillars and a mural includes pictures of each one of the victims.

The owners said they want to build the memorial before they begin remodeling the nightclub. They just submitted the plan to the city of Colorado Springs for final approval.

Once the memorial is approved by the city, the owner plans to break ground to start construction right away.

"We must make sure that it's very clear that hate can't win. Hate can't hold us down," said Matthew Haynes, founding owner of Club Q. "That the people that lost their lives are remembered and that there's a place for their family and friends to go to and all that knew them can be reminded on a daily basis."

Haynes plans to re-open Club Q that will include security improvements this fall.

Club Q is accepting donations for the memorial which is expected to cost around $250,000. Donate to Club Q here.

