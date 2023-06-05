Colorado Springs hospitals waive personal costs for Club Q victims

Both UCHealth and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services have waived out-of-pocket costs for people who were taken to hospitals following the Club Q shooting.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Victims of the mass shooting at Club Q have had a lot on their minds since enduring the unthinkable event just over six months ago, but Colorado Springs’ two hospital systems have been working to make sure hospital bills weren’t one of them.

Both UCHealth, a statewide network that includes Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North, and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, which operates Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Hospital as part of Centura Health, have waived out-of-pocket costs for people who were injured and taken to local hospitals following the event.

For the seven victims transported to Penrose Hospital, after medical insurance companies or Medicaid or Medicare paid their portions of bills, “We removed any responsibility from the patients and wrote off the patient portion that was due,” said Andrew Gaasch, executive vice president and chief financial officer for Centura Health.

