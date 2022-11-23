Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance

The hearing was carried out over video link with the El Paso County jail.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in last weekend's attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club that left five dead and 18 others wounded was in court for the first time Wednesday morning, answering three basic questions while handcuffed and wearing an orange protective suit.

The hearing for Anderson Lee Aldrich before El Paso County Court Judge Charlotte Ankeny lasted four minutes.

The suspect is due back in court on Dec. 6, although it's possible that date could change.

Wednesday's hearing began at 11:29 a.m. The suspect appeared on a video link from the county jail. Throughout the hearing, the suspect's head was slumped to one side.

Defense attorneys earlier filed documents that said the suspect is nonbinary and uses the pronouns "they" and "them."

Ankeny first asked the suspect their name.

"Anderson Aldrich," the suspect replied.

"Yes," Aldrich answered after Ankeny asked if they had watched a video explaining their constitutional rights.

"No," the suspect replied when asked if they had any questions.

Aldrich is being held without bail on suspicion of the following charges in the shooting:

Five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

Aldrich was booked into the El Paso County jail after being released from the hospital Tuesday.

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance — were killed in the shooting. Seventeen others were injured by gunfire. Another person was injured, but not by a gunshot wound.

Two people — Thomas James and Richard Fierro — stopped the gunman and prevented him from injuring more people, police said.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Formal charges have not yet been filed. When asked about possible bias-motivated crime charges, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said, "It’s important, that if we have enough evidence to support bias-motivated crimes, to charge that. It’s important for this community. It’s important for the prosecution effort to show why something happened, and if there’s enough evidence to support that in this case, when we get to the formal filing of charges, we will absolutely be including those charges here as well.”

Although the next hearing was set for Dec. 6, defense attorneys asked for a different date because one of them is not available then. The judge left the hearing on the schedule for now, but could change it after conferring with the judge who will handle that hearing in El Paso County District Court.