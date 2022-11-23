Neighbors in Curtis Park show solidarity with LGBTQ community after Club Q shooting

While some donate to a fund, the Curtis Park neighborhood decided to show their support with pride.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Many people are trying to figure out ways to support the LGBTQ community following the shooting at Club Q. While some donate to a fund, the Curtis Park neighborhood decided to show their support with pride.

Neighbors in the area were encouraged over social media to fly their Pride flags in solidarity with those impacted by the shooting.

"I think Sunday morning we woke up and it was really tough hearing the news that our community was attacked," Jerrod Johnson, a member of the LGBTQ community and a Curtis Park neighbor, said.

"We really just wanted to put the flag up just to show the solidarity and to just to show the support for our community and just to show that we’re here and we won’t hide and we won’t be in the closet."

On Sunday, five people were killed and 17 people were shot in a mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

"It could have been any of us, you know. I’ve been at bars before, I just happened to be out of town. I might have been at that bar. I’ve been in many gay bars -- it’s such a big part of my life and many of our community's life and it’s just hard to see that those safe spaces are attacked," Johnson said.

"Just seeing the other flags around the neighborhood makes me feel appreciated and feel seen and that there’s support out there. I think it’s really important to show that."

Curtis Park neighbor Presley Giacomazzo didn't know the area was flying in solidarity, but her Pride flag was already out.

"That’s why I love living here and I don’t want to move because it’s really community," she said as she began to cry. "My brother is gay and so I think [flying the flag is] great and would love everyone to show support."

She hopes other neighborhoods join in and show love to a community that needs it most.

"Everyone deserves to live the way they should. Everyone deserves safety, support," she said. "I hope flying my flag just shows my neighbors who I am and the support I can give."