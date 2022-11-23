The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.

On Aug. 26, Aldrich called an editor at The Gazette and left a voicemail about a published story that identified him as the suspect in a June 2021 bomb threat against his mother that forced neighbors to evacuate from a Lorson Ranch neighborhood block in southeast Colorado Springs for three hours. The information in the story came from a press release from El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt. The then-21-year-old man was accused of two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping, but The Gazette would learn that no formal charges were pursued in the case, which had been sealed.