Denver brewery fundraising for Club Q victims

The Denver-based brewery is donating $1 for each pour of their Prospector beer and 10% of sales on Friday. One bartender is also donating all tips.

DENVER, Colorado — Following the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Goldspot Brewing Company in northwest Denver is raising funds for the victims and their families.

On Friday, 10% of all sales will be donated. They'll also donate $1 of every pour of the new Prospector beer on tap. That batch will last several months, and they will continue donating $1 until the beer runs out.

On Friday, bartender Denym Aphrodyte will also donate all of their tips.

"I just think that I don’t need my tips, and I feel like if right now I can just give my cash tips to people that need it, that’s some way to help," Aphrodyte said.

Not only does Aphrodyte want to make sure they are supporting their fellow LGBTQ+ community, but they also knew Daniel Aston.

"Just because the community is close, I knew Daniel and Daniel bought art from me and Daniel was a very big light in the community," Aphrodyte said.

The brewery is also planning to match Aphrodyte's tips dollar-for-dollar.

"We are definitely inclusive in any shape or form. You don’t have to be queer to be here. So just come through," Aphrodyte said.

Customers who visited the brewery on Friday said it was an opportunity not only to support financially, but also to find a safe space in this time of healing.

"In this time period, you need to have that hug and that space. You can feel that hug, and Goldspot has always been one of those places that is definitely that hug," said Syd Johnson, who lives in Ouray now.

Johnson, who is a part of the community, said visiting Denver has given her more comfort in finding allies and a support system after the tragedy in comparison to Ouray.

"Even more so now, we need to feel like there is support and love and kindness in this world. There are very few places that you can find that. That’s just so genuine and profound and you can find it here," Johnson said.

Kevin Foote is a regular at Goldspot and said he's encouraging everyone to support the brewery along with other organizations and nonprofits hosting similar fundraising events.

"Allies, we gotta step up," Foote said. "Put your dollars where it matters."

All the donations from Goldspot are going to the fundraiser organized by auto shop Good Judy Garage, which has raised more than $763,000 to date.

