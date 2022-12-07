Memorial for Daniel Aston, victim in Club Q shooting, being held Wednesday

Aston, a bartender and entertainer, was one of five victims killed in the shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs last month.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service for Daniel Aston, one of the five victims killed in the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month, is being held Wednesday morning.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Shove Chapel at Colorado College, located at 1010 N. Nevada Ave. in Colorado Springs.

There will also be a visitation between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Springs Funeral Services, located at 1335 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Both events are open to the public.

On a typical night at the Club Q, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers.

Club Q provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business," with the liberating performances he had long sought.

The eagerness of Sabrina Aston's son to make people laugh and cheer started as a child in Tulsa, Oklahoma when he would don elaborate costumes, including the beast from “Beauty and the Beast,” cycle through weird hats and write plays acted out by neighborhood kids.

Aston preferred dressing as a boy at a young age until teasing from other kids pushed him to try girls clothing. While Sabrina Aston enjoyed helping style her son, she said the fashion led to weight loss. “He was miserable," she said.

After coming out to his mother, he attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and became president of its LGBTQ club. He put on fundraisers with ever-more flashy productions (“He didn’t just stand and lip-sync,” Sabrina Aston made clear) and fanned over '80s hair bands.

Two years ago, Aston moved from Tulsa to Colorado Springs — where his parents had settled — and started at Club Q as a bartender and entertainer, where his parents would join in the cheers at his shows.

"(Daniel’s shows) are great. Everybody needs to go see him,” his mother said. “He lit up a room, always smiling, always happy and silly,” she said.

Members of Colorado Spring's LGBTQ community say Club Q has been one of only a few havens where they could be fully authentic in one of the state's more conservative metros. Sabrina Aston said that's why her son took to the club; it gave his identity room to breathe and "he liked helping the LGBT community."



