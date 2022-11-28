Police update number of victims injured at Club Q

Five people were killed in the shooting at Club Q. Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a total of 22 people were injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub the night of Nov. 19.

Five people -- Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance -- were killed in the shooting at Club Q.

Seventeen others were injured by gunshots, police said. Five others were injured, but not by gunshots.

The suspect, who was also treated at the hospital, is not included in that number.

Authorities initially said at least 25 people were injured. They said on Nov. 21 that at least 18 people suffered injuries in addition to the five victims who were killed.

Police said Monday that at least 12 other community members were victims but had no visible injuries. Police spokesperson Lt. Pamela Castro said Nov. 21 that police had identified one victim with no visible injuries, but they expected that number to change.

"We know there were more people at the club, and we really want to speak to them. They could be victims of a crime," Castro said.

Police are asking anyone who might have been a victim, has information about a potential victim, might have seen something, or has information that may help the investigation, to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324).

