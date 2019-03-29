A Frederick firefighter left work Monday feeling just fine. Two days later, he was on the operating table for open heart surgery.

Now his fellow first responders at the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District are trying to help him and his young family during treatment and recovery.

Co-workers said Chris Signer is a firefighter-paramedic with a decade of experience, and has worked at the agency for about two years.

“He’s a good paramedic, and he has fun,” said Lt. Matt Zaffree, Signer’s supervisor. “He keeps us laughing all day.”

KUSA

At a routine doctor appointment Monday, Signer learned something was wrong with his heart.

He was diagnosed with an aortic dissection, which is a tear in the vessel that connects his heart to the rest of his body.

It’s a very serious problem that could quickly lead to death if untreated, Signer’s colleagues explained. Doctors ordered an immediate surgery to fix it.

But before surgery, doctors also discovered a different problem.

“During the CT [scan], they did find a tumor on his kidney,” Zaffree explained. “It is cancerous and it’s something that, on top of this [heart issue], he did not realize he had.”

Two days. Two diagnoses.

“We’re doing whatever we can to help raise money,” explained Chandler Martinez, another Frederick-Firestone firefighter.

Signer and his wife, Virginia, are both firefighters (she works for Bennett-Watkins Fire). The couple has two young daughters, ages three and six. They also just bought a house.

KUSA

Signer’s co-workers and fellow union members at the Frederick-Firestone Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4123 quickly mobilized to help.

“We’re doing as much as we can,” Martinez said. “We've covered his shifts… We’re looking at donating time to him, whatever we can do. Babysitting his kids, getting them to school.”

Firefighters expect Chris and Virginia will both be out of work for a while. So they’re also raising money – as much as they can, as fast as they can – for the family.

KUSA

Firefighters shared a GoFundMe account set up to assist the family with medical bills and other finances. The fundraiser collected more than $10,000 by Thursday evening.

The union is also in the early stages of planning a benefit for the family. When they finalize plans, they will share it to their Facebook page.

Signer’s co-workers hope the public will join them in their effort to help the firefighter’s family.

“We’ve got people out here helping people in their worst time of need,” Martinez said. ”And sometimes it’s our worst time of need as well.”

KUSA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS