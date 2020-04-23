GOLDEN, Colo. — Nearly 57 years later, the murder of Margaret "Peggy" Beck has been solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Beck’s life ended in tragedy on Aug. 18, 1963 when the 16-year-old’s body was found unresponsive at the Flying G Ranch near Deckers.

The identity of her attacker — who sexually assaulted and strangled her — has remained unknown for decades. But, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it has cracked the case.

RELATED: Juvenile faces 1st-degree murder charge after fatal Wheat Ridge shooting

Jefferson County will hold a news conference Thursday to reveal the identity of the suspect in the cold case homicide. It is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.

What ultimately resulted in the solving of the decades-old case started in 2007, when evidence originally collected at the crime scene led to the creation of a John Doe DNA profile. The profile was later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

RELATED: 23 years later, investigators solve Baby Hope murder cold case

More than a decade later, in June 2019, a more complex profile was created. The updated profile was sent for investigative genetic genealogy testing, which was the key to finding Beck’s killer, according to the sheriff's office.

9NEWS will steam the press conference live at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

> DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR IPHONE HERE

> DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED: Lakewood Police respond to shooting, carjacking, barricaded suspect

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History