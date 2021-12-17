4 injured in crash after vehicle bursts into flames

The intersection of West 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue is closed as a result of the investigation, CSP said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Four people were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a car traveling about double the speed limit ran through a traffic light at the intersection of West 6th Avenue and West Colfax Avenue and slammed into another vehicle which caught fire, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Just prior to the crash, the suspect was traveling eastbound on 6th Avenue and passed a Golden Police officer who was traveling the same direction, a CSP spokesperson said. That officer estimated that the vehicle was traveling 90 to 100 mph, CSP said. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

Before the officer could take any action to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of 6th and Colfax and struck another vehicle, according to CSP. The second vehicle caught fire and two people inside of it were taken to the hospital with burn injuries, CSP said.

Two people in the suspect's vehicle were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to CSP.

DUI is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, according to CSP. Crash investigators were just getting to the scene around 7 a.m. and CSP said the intersection of 6th and Colfax will likely be closed for several more hours.

