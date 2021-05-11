Indoor mask mandate postpones Denver Colfax Marathon Awards Celebration

The event, originally scheduled for Dec. 1, will be rescheduled for January 2021.

DENVER — The Denver Colfax Marathon Awards Celebration, which was scheduled for Dec. 1, has been postponed until January, organizers announced Wednesday.

In a release sent out on Wednesday, Team Colfax cited COVID the indoor mask mandate as the reasons for pushing the event into 2022.

"We are postponing our December 1st Awards Celebration to January 2022 due to COVID and the indoor mask mandate," Team Colfax said in the release. "With everyone looking forward to upcoming holiday celebrations with family, we feel postponing the evening is the safest choice."

Organizers said the January celebration will be a fun evening with more than $80,000 distributed to charities and a chance to visit with running friends and colleagues.

The precise date will be announced within the next two weeks, according to Team Colfax.

About the Denver Colfax Marathon

Denver Colfax Marathon is Denver’s largest running event taking place annually on the third Sunday in May. Events include the full marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay and Urban 10 miler. Established by the cities of Aurora, Denver and Lakewood to encourage Coloradans to be healthier, the marathon has established itself as an iconic race for the Mile-High City. The event supports local charities and nonprofits by providing one of the country's biggest fund-raising platforms through its Charity Partners Program.

