DENVER — In the United States, there are 573 federally-recognized tribes that rely on federal money for basic needs like food and healthcare.

That money comes through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is only operating with essential employees during the partial government shutdown - the longest one in American history.

This means the more than 1.9 million Native Americans who live on reservations are going without the basic necessities promised to them through federal statutes and treaties.

"We are better this," said Laura Richards, a Gilpin County resident. "Colorado is better than this, and we can fix this."

Six hours away is the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, where around 40,000 Oglala Lakota American Indians live.

Half of them live below the poverty line and around 80 percent are unemployed, but many of the people who do work are federal employees going without paychecks.

Richards says they are no longer getting commodities delivered, and people who live on the reservation are going without food, toiletries and medicine.

"It made me very, very angry," she said. "And if our government is not going to meet our treaty obligations with the tribal nations in particular Pine Ridge and the Lakota Nation, then it is our responsibility because our ancestors made us responsible for these treaties and it is our obligation to make sure our debts are paid."

Richards organized a drive and packed pounds of food into her truck along with other basic necessities.

"A woman took a block of cheddar cheese and you would have thought it was gold," she said.

She delivered the items on Friday, but members of Lakota Nation are coming to Denver on Wednesday to pick up more donations.

If you'd like to donate, here's a list of their needs:

Drop off location: The Colorado Democratic Party office in Denver is a drop off location for all of the donations. The address is 789 Sherman Street Suite #110. They are open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. for donations.

