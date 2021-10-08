Coloradan wins national pageant for women and girls with disabilities

Miss Amazing strikes to encourage girls with disabilities to take pride in who they are and to set ambitious goals.

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Of all the photos on Savanah Overturf's phone, one photo from the Miss Amazing pageant in Nashville about a week ago captured one of her proudest moments. The 27-year-old woman living in Fort Collins took home the crown for her age group.

Miss Amazing is a competition for women and girls with disabilities. The organization believes it is important to encourage them from a young age to take pride in who they are, to set ambitious goals and to fight for the respect they deserve.

Overturf has been diagnosed with autism, epilepsy, schizophrenia, along with an intellectual developmental delay. She was non-verbal until she was 4 years old.

"It is a pageant about our inner beauty, how beauty has no limit, how we can be change makers in the world," said Overturf.

The pageant doesn't focus on looks or talents. Overturf said Miss Amazing is about showing a person's confidence on stage.

"Kids didn't understand me and they also didn't understand how it could impact someone with a unique ability to feel that way," she said.

This organization and its mission are helping her mom, Joy too.

"To see her in pain constantly, it would break my heart constantly," her mom said. "I was pretty alone there for many years when it was just her and I and not a lot of connection."

Miss Amazing allows women to connect with people who also struggle.

"This competition shows each and every girl that you are beautiful, you do matter and you aren't alone," said Overturf.

It recognizes that every one of these girls is amazing.

"She is on a wonderful track and I am proud of every moment," said her mom.