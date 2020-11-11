Colorado Air National Guard conducting F-16 jet flyover for Veterans Day

F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will fly over Colorado communities Wednesday to salute our nation’s veterans, past and present.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Air National Guard is conducting F-16 fighter jet flyovers in honor of Veterans Day.

Warriors of the 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora on Wednesday morning.

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be performing flyovers are:

Loveland, Veterans Day Parade: 11:11 a.m.

Durango, Veterans Day Parade: 11:48 a.m.

Grand Junction, Veterans Day Ceremony: 12:05 p.m.

The Colorado Air National Guard said aircraft may also be seen between those locations as they transition between Veterans Day celebrations.

"We are honored to fly over our local Veterans Day events and are humbled by the support and appreciation our communities provide to veterans and their military service,” U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, said. “We’re all standing on the shoulders of giants, the freedoms we have today are a gift from the generations of brave men and women who fought for our nation before us and those who continue to serve today.”

Coloradans observing the flyover should wear masks and maintain social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

