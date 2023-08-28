Colorado attorney general opens investigation into Wyatt's Towing

The AG's Office said Monday that Phil Weiser opened an investigation after Wyatt's towed the vehicle of the state senator who wrote the bill on predatory towing.

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser's office confirmed Monday that it has opened an investigation into Wyatt's Towing, which has seen 950 complaints filed with the Public Utilities Commission in the past year.

The investigation comes after state Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, filed a complaint with the PUC against Wyatt's Towing when her car was towed last week.

Gonzales, who wrote the state bill to crack down on predatory towing, shared a story of her tow on Twitter on Thursday night. In the thread, she says the tow happened Wednesday night, when she was having dinner at a restaurant inside a mixed use development. She parked in the parking garage as she had many times before. But that time, she noticed a new sign.

The sign read “Overnight Guest Parking by Permit Only” and included a QR code to buy a parking permit from a company called ParkM, a parking lot permit manager.

Gonzales said she figured she didn’t need a permit because she wasn’t parking overnight.

After dinner, she said a friend dropped her off and she noticed three Wyatt’s tow trucks idling in the garage below, one parked in the spot where her car used to be. One of the employees told her the company had towed her car.

When she got to the Wyatt’s tow yard on Brighton Boulevard, she was informed it would cost $350 to get her car out. Gonzales said she wasn’t offered to pay in installments, which is part of the bill she authored.

The towing bill of rights, signed into law at the end of the 2022 session, requires tow companies to release a car to the owner for 15% of the total cost or $60, whichever is greater, with an agreement to pay the remainder at a later date.

González said that when she inquired about the payment plan, she was told that she would have to wait to see whether a manager would approve her paperwork. She said that 40 minutes after signing the paperwork, Wyatt's secured the manager approval to release her car to her.

Jason Dunn, the former U.S. attorney for Denver now in private practice at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Shreck, represents Wyatt’s Towing. In response to Gonzales’ thread Friday, he said Wyatt’s Towing has a sign out front alerting customers to the state law. He called Gonzales’ legislation confusing when it comes to how tow companies should eventually charge customers for their full balance.

Dunn sent photos of Gonzales’ car parked in the garage near signs indicating permit parking. The law requires tow companies to inform vehicle owners of improper parking 24 hours before towing the vehicle but allows more immediate action if a vehicle is parked in a permit parking zone.

Dunn said Gonzales wrote the law, so she should know verbal confirmation of a payment agreement isn’t required.

Gonzales said she's planning new legislation to require it.

“To me, that is committing the sin of lying by omission,” she said. “If we need to spell that out in statute, I’m happy to do that work.”

In the end, Gonzales said the company called her the next day to inform her she would get a refund because of an “incorrect tow.”

Previous reporting from Steve Staeger is used in this story.