Colorado Attorney General joins opposition to 3M settlement over public water contamination

DENVER — Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined 21 other attorneys general across the country who are asking a federal judge to reject a $10 billion settlement stemming from a lawsuit against 3M.

The manufacturer is accused of contaminating public drinking water with potentially dangerous chemicals known as PFAS.

"I’m really concerned about these forever chemicals -- people know them as PFAS -- because they stay in your body and they’re harmful to human health," Weiser said. "There are companies like 3M who are responsible for this harm. They manufactured, they marketed these chemicals and failed to protect people when they should have."

Attorneys general across the country have called on a federal judge to decline the settlement because it doesn't give water suppliers enough time to determine how much money they would get and whether it would be enough.

"So we think this is an unfair deal, an unwise deal, and we need to do better," Weiser said.

Colorado is no stranger to the forever chemical. A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment map shows high levels of PFAS in a variety of places, including military bases and areas near the Suncor refinery along Sand Creek.

"Our water systems have been compromised, firefighting foam has been compromised, Air Force bases have been compromised, and I hear from people all around Colorado they’re really worried about this," Weiser said. "Many communities, particularly ones that have either firefighting foam used a lot, like a processing plant or refining plant for oil or an Air Force base, are wondering 'What's the impact?' We need to get to the bottom of these questions. We need to get a fair and effective settlement or litigated judgment in place."

Weiser said Colorado is still learning about how much PFAS is out there and what it does. In the meantime, he said, he and other AGs fighting this settlement will try to make their demands clear.

"They’re not actually providing clear guidance on what the nature of the settlement is, and they’re asking these water districts to be on the hook themselves in case there are future matters that require resolution," Weiser said. "We can't let a bad deal go through, which is what is on the table right now."

The 3M settlement is subject to court approval. The Associated Press reports a 3M spokesperson said it's not unusual for there to be objections regarding significant settlement agreements. They say they will continue to cooperate to address any concerns.

