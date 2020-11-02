DENVER — As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is warning residents to be wary of fake online flower shops.

In a Facebook post, CBI ID Theft said that fraudulent shops pop up frequently this time of year as scammers try to take advantage of people buying bouquets for loved ones.

In some cases, shoppers pay for beautiful arrangements but end up getting disappointing flowers or nothing at all.

“No matter how great the price, it is best to avoid shops that you do not know and instead go with the shops that are online year 'round,” the post says.

When in doubt, CBI said to check with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or do a Google search with the business name to see if any of the results include the word "scam." If anything suspicious pops up, it's best to shop elsewhere.

Here are some other tips offered by CBI:

If you plan to send flowers to someone in another city or state, ask the shop to text or email you a photo of the bouquet before it goes out. Have your loved one send you a photo of what actually arrived. Are they the same? If not, complain and ask for a refund.

Ask up front about hidden delivery fees. Some online shops will charge more than they disclose for delivery, handling and mileage.

Beware of emails and texts from the shop after you order that ask you to click on a link for any reason.

For more tips on choosing a reputable florist, head to this link.

