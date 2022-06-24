Colorado Catholic Conference reacts to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

"We still have a long way to go, especially in the state of Colorado.”

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — For some, this is a sad day. For others, it's a day to celebrate.

The Colorado Catholic Conference said they see the overturning of Roe v. Wade as progress, but they still expect a long road ahead.

"As the Catholic Church, as the pro-life movement, generally speaking we celebrate the end of Roe but we also have a lot of work to do in our home state, too," said Brittany Vessely, executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference.

For those who do not support abortion, today is seen as a major victory.

"Roe v. Wade is done," said Vessely. "Now it's in the states and what's going to be very interesting is we're going to see a lot of pro-life states start getting stronger and promoting a sanctity of life and a lot of pro-abortion states like Colorado doing the complete opposite."

She said today they can celebrate, but there's still more to be done.

Vessely said discussion needs to continue, despite the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, because abortion in Colorado is still legal after a bill was passed earlier this year.

"This year the General Assembly in Colorado passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act which allows for abortion up to the moment of birth for any reason and circumstance," she said. "It also removes individual rights for pre-born children all the way up to birth. So, that's a horrible piece of legislation that is now codified into law and with Roe and Casey you now have states able to legislate on abortion so that's still going to remain law here in the state of Colorado."

Vessely said nothing's planned yet, but they will have a community celebration of some kind soon.

"I've always been pro-life but becoming a mother myself really brought a new light to what that means. When I felt my baby grow in my womb, when I felt them kick and move and knew that they had an individual personality and individual soul and could hear my voice, hear my husband’s voice, that brings a new light to it," she said. "A life is a life and healthcare should promote and protect life."

Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila of Denver responded to SCOTUS' decision in a statement saying, "The work ahead of us here in Colorado will continue to be challenging, but we are reminded today that 'nothing will be impossible for God. (Luke 1:37)'”