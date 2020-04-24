Colorado chefs and restaurant workers to receive free food boxes

“What Chefs Want” will distribute donated food to restaurant workers Friday morning.

DENVER — A food distribution company in Denver is handing out free food boxes Friday to chefs and food workers through organizations like ACF Colorado Chef’s Association.

“What Chefs Want” is a national, family-owned business that opened an office in Denver in August.

They will be filling up boxes with about 40 pounds of meat, dairy, seasonings, bread, and other food items all donated from companies they worked with, like Polidori Sausage and Colorado Mills.

Produce from What Chefs Want will go into the boxes as well.

“People need food and we have it,” the CEO of the company’s Denver office Ian Navarro told 9NEWS. “It’s just a small little dent in something that’s much larger, but we’re doing what we can.”

Before COVID-19 hit, Manager Spencer Lomax said What Chefs Want distributed food to about 800 stores in Colorado. Now, that number is closer to about 200.

“The restaurant and food community is particularly impacted right now,” Lomax said.

The company was inspired by chefs who have donated their time in this crisis to help others in need.

“It’s been a heroic effort by many chefs in the community who are getting meals to front line medical professions to their coworkers in need to the general community,” Lomax said.

Anyone can help the local restaurant scene and current cash flow needs by contributing to the Double Down Denver campaign being run by Eat Denver.