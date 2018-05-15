The Colorado Classic will take place this August 16 through 19. Wednesday morning the routes for the professional bike race are being announced.

9NEWS will reveal a route each hour of the morning show for the race which is part of USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour. Vail is hosting the first two stages of the race, but the exact routes haven't been revealed yet. The race moves into the Denver area for stages 3 and 4.

Stage 3 is scheduled to start at the Velorama Festival in Rino. The race will also end in Rino.

The Velorama Festival is Aug. 17 and 18 and 19 in the area near 27th Street and Blake Street. Glass Animals, The Kills and Slow Cave and Hop Along are set to perform Friday.

On Saturday, Vince Staples, Cold Wars Kids, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Lo Moon and Brent Cowles are on the schedule.

Matt and Kim, Cluts and Wildermiss will perform Sunday.

Tickets range from $10 to $600. Concertgoers can choose between single day or 3 day passes. There's also an option to purchase a Premium Ticket which provides access to premium views from a private area close to the stage; private bar and restrooms; dedicated Festival entrance; and re-entry to the Festival. You can find ticket information here

