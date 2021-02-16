'People with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been forgotten': Council pushes for vaccine priority for high-risk group

The Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council reports the mortality rate is 4-to-5 times higher compared to others who contract COVID-19.

BOULDER, Colo. — When it comes to protecting his son, Bob Lawhead said he wants his son to have the ability to be protected from COVID-19.

"My son is 24 years old. He has Down syndrome," Lawhead said.

Lawhead is the policy advisor to the Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council, a group that released a report stating that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are 4-to-5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to everyone else.

"When you have 4-to-5 times greater risk of death, there is reason to prioritize you," Lawhead said.

Lawhead said people with disabilities often have other medical conditions related to the disability. He also said taking standard precautions can be a challenge.

"Many people with developmental disabilities just have a difficult time understanding the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing," Lawhead said.

Lawhead said Jess has been trapped in his home for months. He can't go out to volunteer. He can't go out to work at Cosmo's Pizza in Boulder. But Lawhead said the issue is bigger than his son. He said it impacts an estimated 75,000 people around Colorado at a time when teachers and other essential workers are starting to get the vaccine.

"I appreciate the fact that Colorado is trying to make that balance," Lawhead said. "We do feel however that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been forgotten in that metric."

Lawhead said he is making an appeal to the governor to add this group of people with disabilities to the vaccine prioritization list.

"It is a little frustrating to see other people moving into the 1B category and obviously moving up ahead of this very, very vulnerable group," Lawhead said.

A spokesperson with Gov. Jared Polis' office released this statement on Monday evening: