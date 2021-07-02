Polis to announce 4th round of COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes scholarship winners

Watch live at 2 p.m. as the governor announces five $50,000 winners as part of Colorado's Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will announce the winners of the fourth round of Colorado's Comeback Cash Scholarship Drawing on Friday afternoon.

Each of the five winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship as part of a public health initiative to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates. This particular program is geared toward youth between the ages of 12 and 17.

This will be the fourth of five scholarship drawings for youth who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The winners of the final drawing will be announced next week.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.

Under the Comeback Cash program, those 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 are eligible for five drawings to win a $1 million cash prize. The final winner of that sweepstakes will be announced next week.

