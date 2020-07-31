WATCH: JeffCo deputies rescue 3 bear cubs that got trapped in dumpster

A video shows the bears escaping the dumpster, including one named Sweet Pea that needed a little extra help.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — There are some jobs that don’t happen in many places other than Colorado. Case in point? Having to rescue bear cubs that got trapped in a closed dumpster while their mom looms nearby.

This is something Jefferson County deputies had to take on earlier this week, when they received a call from a bystander, who said the three little bears were trapped in a commercial dumpster and their much more imposing mom would not let anyone near.

The video above shows the rescue happen, from the cries of the cubs to what deputies had to do to distract mom so they could reunite her with her babies.

Ultimately, the sheriff’s office said deputies were able to flip open the dumpster lids. Two of the cubs crawled out but a third – nicknamed “Sweet Pea” – needed a little extra help getting to safety.

“It a world with a lot of challenging and sad news right now, we hope this story brings a smile to your face, Jeffco!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Instagram. “We’ll be here if you need us.”

As you likely know, bears are not uncommon in Colorado, and there are plenty of things you do can to protect them ... and yourself. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has a handy guide here.