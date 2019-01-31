Technical issues at the Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices were resolved after a nearly 4-hour long outage on Thursday morning.

Starting around 11 a.m., statewide officers were unable to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards or perform motor vehicle transactions such as renewals, registrations and title transactions.

The computer issues were restored just before 3 p.m.

Vehicle registration late fees will be waived for those affected by Thursday's outage.