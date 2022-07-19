DMV unveils new translation devices to break down language barriers for Coloradans

All 35 driver license offices in Colorado have received Pocketalk Plus translators that can interpret more than 80 languages.

DENVER — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Tuesday that it will begin providing translation devices for Coloradans who have difficulty communicating in English.

According to a press release, the DMV is fielding over 70 pocket-sized devices, or Pocketalk Plus translators, that can interpret more than 80 languages.

The translators will provide two-way interpretation of written and/or spoken languages including Spanish, French, German, Mandarin and many more. The devices also have a camera, which enables the devices to scan and translate documents.

All 35 driver license offices in Colorado have received the Pocketalk Plus translators.

The DMV tested the devices in December after a staff member identified the translators as a way to get around language barriers. The DMV was pleased with the feedback from customers and staff members, and decided to send the translators throughout the Centennial State.

“We are happy to get these devices to State driver license offices and believe they will be a game changer for serving all Coloradans,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in the release. “The translators will allow us to serve our non-English speaking customers more effectively and efficiently than ever before.”

Other DMV efforts to improve customer service for Coloradans who have communications barriers include working to translate all DMV forms into Spanish as well as providing accommodations for people who communicate using American Sign Language.

