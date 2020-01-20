BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Colorado dog-sled guide and his dogs are getting ready to participate in the 25th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race in Wyoming.

Tim Thiessen grew up in Denver but dreamed of living in the mountains. Now he lives in an off-the-grid home in Leadville and takes his pack of dogs out for training after days of taking others out on sled tours.

The 250-mile race will start in Jackson, Wyoming on Jan. 31, head into Idaho and then return to Wyoming.

Thiessen hopes his dogs' experience running hills over 10,000 feet will help them compete against teams from lower elevations, like the Yukon.

