More than 90 domestic violence-related deaths reported in 2021

DENVER — In 2021, Colorado recorded its highest number of domestic violence-related deaths since a state board began tracking them four years before.

That's according to the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board which gathers data and sends its findings to the Attorney General's Office.

In a 47-page report released Friday, the Fatality Review Board said there were 61 incidents where someone died in a domestic violence situation, and 91 people died in those incidents. At least 45 victims were killed by their intimate partners, 14 were collateral victims and 32 people were the perpetrators, the report says.

The 91 people killed was the highest number of domestic violence fatalities in Colorado since the review board was created in 2017. The report states the number of fatalities is one-and-a-half times the average number of domestic violence fatalities over six years of data collection.

The report says 82% of deaths in 2021 resulted from firearms, including all 14 collateral victims, which included four children. Domestic violence perpetrators with access to guns are five to eight times more likely to kill their victims than those without firearms, according to the report.

Two factors that were leading causes of domestic violence fatalities were pending legal action against the perpetrator for previous domestic violence instances, and the imminent separation of the couple.

“We must continue to act decisively to reduce the number of people killed due to domestic violence.” said Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is chairman of the board. “We can do so by continuing to limit domestic violence perpetrators’ access to firearms, increasing judicial training, and offering added resources for advocates and law enforcement. We are committed to working collaboratively with our partners to prevent domestic violence fatalities and the related trauma that tragically impacts family members, friends, and our communities.”

The review board recommended the following to lower domestic violence deaths:

Judicial officers are in a unique position to intervene and respond to domestic violence. The prevalence of domestic violence issues in the courts presents an important opportunity for judges to act in a trauma-informed manner and to make evidence-based decisions, ultimately leading to better outcomes for victims while assuring public safety.

Due to unequal access to services and resources, the board recommends that the Colorado General Assembly appropriate necessary funds to support recruitment and retention at the agencies and organizations that provide initial response functions to domestic violence, with a particular focus on encouraging efforts to recruit and retain individuals with diverse backgrounds. This is a critical step in creating greater trust between providers of initial response functions and victims of domestic violence.

One tool critical to stopping gun violence toward intimate partners and the community at-large is firearm relinquishment statutes, yet firearm relinquishment does not always occur. The board recommends greater investment in strategies to enforce existing laws which can improve victim, officer, and public safety and that the Legislature provide funding to jurisdictions to support firearm relinquishment strategies.

The full Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board report can be read here.