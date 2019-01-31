Colorado driver license and motor vehicle offices are unable to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards or perform motor vehicle transactions such as renewals, registrations and title transactions due to technical issues on Thursday, according to a release from the agency.

There's currently no estimated time of recovery.

The state said in a release it is "working with our partners to resolve this issue as soon as possible."

"We thank Colorado residents for their patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

Updates would be posted here