LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Revenue is working to resolve a "network issue" that has halted operations at Colorado driver license offices Tuesday morning.

Colorado driver license offices are unable to issue driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning due to network issues, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The department encourages Coloradans needing license services to utilize the online services which continue to be available at mydmv.colorado.gov.

The website allows Coloradans to renew driver licenses, request driving records, pay a citation or complete one of 35 additional services. Residents are encouraged to skip the trip by using online services.

The Colorado Department of Revenue "thanks Coloradans for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience."

