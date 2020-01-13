DENVER — An outage is affecting all Colorado driver's license offices across the state Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

All state and county offices are affected, and according to the post, no documents can be issued at this time.

The post also says there's no estimate on when the system might be back online.

A nationwide outage of a third party system has been causing problems for DMV locations around the U.S. on Monday.

Several states posted online to let residents know that they were unable to issue drivers licenses because of an outage tied to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

RELATED: Nationwide outage impacts DMV services in several states

RELATED: 9NEWSLETTER: Top stories curated daily for you

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS