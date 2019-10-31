COLORADO, USA — It's almost 2020, so it only makes sense that driver's licenses are going digital.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday the launch of the Colorado Digital ID in the myColorado mobile app, Colorado’s official mobile app, the governor's office said in a news release.

Coloradans can create electronic versions of their driver's license or state identification card, which can be displayed on smartphones as proof of identification, age and address within Colorado, the release said.

“As technology evolves, I’m excited to make sure that government keeps up with the times. We are rapidly moving to support the use of mobile digital identity solutions that allow any of us to verify our identity and conduct business without the need to carry a plastic identification card,” Gov. Polis said in the release.

Polis signed an Executive Order stating that "the Colorado Digital ID shall be authorized, and may be accepted, as a legal form of personal identification for use in Colorado."

Colorado businesses are encouraged to begin accepting the digital IDs, and state agencies are advised to accept it beginning Dec.1, the release said.

However, the release said, Colorado law enforcement agencies may continue to require physical forms of identification by members of the public in all law enforcement and public safety situations, so Coloradans should continue to take their physical ID wherever they go.

>> Download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

>> Visit myColorado.state.co.us to learn more about myColorado and the Colorado Digital ID.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS