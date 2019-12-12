LOVELAND, Colo. — The Colorado Eagles minor league hockey team is apologizing to a former player for an incident in which a staff member was photographed wearing blackface at a Halloween party in 2011.

Akim Aliu said that while on the team, he arrived at a player Halloween party to find head equipment manager Tony Deynzer wearing a Colorado Eagles jersey and blackface, an attempt to be dressed as Aliu.

Deynzer was photographed in the costume.

Photo of Colorado Eagles staff member at 2011 Halloween party

Akim Aliu representation

The team said they were recently informed about the incident and have extended an open apology to Aliu.

It reads:

Dear Mr. Aliu,

As an organization, the discovery of this event deeply saddens us. Although we had no prior knowledge, that doesn’t excuse or diminish the fact that this has hurt a fellow human being. Rest assured, our organization holds no ego too big or stature so proud that we are above apologies for any wrongdoings. As a family-oriented organization, we wholeheartedly seek your forgiveness and sincerely apologize.

We are truly very sorry, and we will also assure you that this behavior is not and never will be acceptable in our organization.

9NEWS has reached out to the Colorado Eagles to confirm whether or not Deynzer is still employed by the team. He is still listed as a staff member on the team's website.

Aliu has also played for the Calgary Flames and several other AHL and ECHL teams, most recently the Orlando Solar Bears.

