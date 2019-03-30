A Colorado professional sports team is mourning the loss of its team doctor this weekend.

According to a release from Loveland-based minor league hockey club the Colorado Eagles, Dr. Daniel Jinich, the team physician, was found dead on his property Thursday. Jinich also had a family medical practice in Fort Collins.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed that Jinich was the man found dead March 28 near Horsetooth Reservoir along Centennial Drive.

The team organization put out a release Friday lamenting Jinich's passing. The doctor had worked with the Eagles for 16 years and was well-loved in the team community, the release said.

The team's president and general manager, Chris Stewart, said in the release that Jinich was a great man and a great friend.

"Dr. Jinich was a special person who touched the lives of our players and staff and he will be so deeply missed by all of us with the Colorado Eagles. ... He served as the family physician to dozens of our players, our staff and their children and we have always considered him a vital member of our team."

In 2009, Jinich's daughter Johanna Justin-Jinich, 21, a student at Wesleyan University, was murdered. Jinich wrote an opinion piece last April in the Hartford Courant about his grief over his daughter's death.

About 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Larimer County deputies and Natural Resources rangers went to check on a man whose house overlooked the reservoir.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies entered the home through an open door but couldn't find the owner, later identified as Jinich. A few minutes later, deputies saw him near the home but 75 feet below them, at the base of a cliff.

Deputies called in the Poudre Fire Authority for a high-angle rescue. When first responders reached the man, he was already dead.

The Sheriff's Office said the rescue operation was canceled and work began to recover Jinich's body.

Jinich's death is considered an "unattended death" by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office as they continue their investigation. The coroner's office listed the cause of death as blunt force head injuries.

The Colorado Eagles will honor Jinich with a moment of silence before their next home game on Friday, April 12.

