Colorado rolls out emergency alert system for missing Indigenous people

DENVER — An emergency alert system that focuses on missing Indigenous people in Colorado is scheduled to go live on Friday.

The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was created by the state legislature's passage of Senate Bill 150 in May, which also established the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to facilitate these investigations.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced the alert system's completion on Tuesday.

This makes Colorado the second state in the country to offer law enforcement alerts for missing Indigenous people, joining Washington.

“The CBI understands the importance and effectiveness of the various alerts that are in place in Colorado, and we are pleased to have been asked to develop this newest alert in an effort to quickly locate missing indigenous persons and return them safely to their loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper.

