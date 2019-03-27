CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Michael Ring is an entrepreneur in Castle Rock, and has seen his unique business model literally grow from the ground up.

“I run a company called CleanTech, Hempx and Front Range Fungi,” Ring said. “To see it working at scale as a business and as a collaborative thing has been a very cool experience for me as the designer and inventor of the whole entire business model.”

Ring and his business partners cultivate hemp and exotic mushrooms out of the bed of several semi-trucks parked in a field.

“About three years ago, we had the idea of converting semi-trailers into digital agriculture machines,” Ring said. “They are heavily insulated right out of the gate. They are perfect little bubbles. It takes them very little to keep them hot or cold.”

Ring said the trailers are ideal for cultivating plants and mushrooms, and that his businesses produce enough product to keep up with demand.

“For the hemp industry, our main clients are the farmers that are putting plants into the ground, so we do clones and seeds primarily,” Ring said. “As for the mushrooms, we have working relationships with some restaurants up in Denver."

Ring said the trailers run on electricity and water -- a process that hasn’t been easy.

“We’ve had difficulty getting water to this site…the water main is about 1,000 feet away,” Ring said.

For now, Ring has to truck in water from his own house to make sure the business stays afloat.

“The policy here is development pays for development," he said. "And so, either I put in the $80,000 to get a water main here or I keep trucking in my water.”

Ring said he hopes his business model helps give other inventors ideas to flourish while thinking outside of the box.

“This is the type of business that belongs in a factory -- in a warehouse -- but that wasn’t the hand that I was dealt,” Ring said. “I’ve just never had the resources to do any of that, and so I’ve been working with what I’ve got.”

