Governor Polis and Mayor Hancock honor Colorado's fallen heroes

The memorial service will honor fallen military men and women who serviced in the military.

DENVER — November 11 is Veteran' Day and Governor Polis and the Denver Mayor Michael Hancock are honoring Colorado's fallen heroes ahead of the federal holiday.

The Memorial Service will take place at the Lincoln Memorial Park starting at 10 a.m. 9NEWS will live stream the memorial service in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial will honor the military men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service for the United States of America.

Many people in the community are expected to talk at the memorial service including:

