'It's a slap in the face': Colorado family fights for relative's name on Korean War Memorial

The Korean War Memorial has been the subject of scrutiny all across the country, with some names misspelled and others omitted.

COLORADO, USA — More than 36,000 names are engraved on the Korean War Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. But a Colorado woman said hundreds of names are missing, including her the name of her relative. Every time she visits, she said it feels like he’s been forgotten.

"Instead of bringing our people home, we’re leaving them there," said Megan Marx, whose mother's husband died in the Korean War. "They should be here."

Marx is from Parker, CO. Her mother’s first husband Dwight Angell died in the war before she was born. His name was left off the wall when the memorial opened last year. Marx hasn’t been given a good answer about why Angell’s name was omitted.

"It’s important because these men never came home. For us, there isn’t a tombstone. There isn’t any closure," said Marx.

The wall has been the subject of scrutiny all across the country in the six months since it opened. Relatives of veterans said names are misspelled while others are completely forgotten. Tomorrow, Marx and her friend Terri Mumley will go to Capitol Hill to ask that the mistakes be corrected.

"It’s heartbreaking," said Mumley, who lost her grandfather Lloyd Smith Jr. in the war. "This means a lot to family members and for it to be wrong is just horrendous and it's such a slap in the face to those that were lost."

Marx and Mumley’s relatives were killed 70 years ago today. They said the government has told them that the plane crash that killed them happened outside the area that’s considered for the Korean War Memorial. Of course, that doesn’t make sense to them since they were killed while fighting for their country deployed in Korea.

"We will go to the Senate Armed Services Committee office and be requesting a Congressional inquiry into the building and opening of this wall because of the many, many mistakes that have been made," said Marx. "It’s like how many different ways can you hurt people in putting this together."