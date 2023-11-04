Cañon City family remembers niece killed in Nashville school shooting

Hallie Scruggs, who was 9 years old, was "true to herself, and there's so much to just envy about that," said her aunt.

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A family from Cañon City is back from Nashville after losing their 9-year-old niece in the Covenant School shooting.

A gunman killed three adults and three children inside the Covenant School last month. Those who died included Hallie Scruggs, the niece of Kara and Adam Arnold.

"I like to think of Hallie being equal parts unicorn and ninja," Kara Arnold said at her family's business in Cañon City. "Being the little sister of three brothers, she was no princess, and I loved that about her. I admired that so much about her. Just true to herself, and there's so much to just envy about that."

Kara Arnold described Hallie as a fun, feisty and adventurous. On the morning of March 27, she said she got a text message from her cousin driving near the Covenant School. She said her cousin helped children who were running away from the school to cross the street.

"My nephew goes to school there as well, and so they had him, and we were just texting and calling constantly. We were waiting for hours," she said. "We knew she was missing, and then it took several hours to find out that she did not make it, and it was all just a blur."

The Arnold family is new to Cañon City. They opened the Little Canyon Inn on the outskirts of town less than a year ago. On the day of the shooting, they packed their bags to go home. They came back from Nashville a few days ago, a piece of them missing.

"It was so hard to leave Nashville, the epicenter of this tragedy where everyone was in it together, and then to come back, and you're supposed to resume some normal life," Kara Arnold said as she began to cry. "I don't want to do things that aren't attached to her. I want my community, I want my friends to know her."

Just off Main Street inside the Fremont Center for the Arts, everyone will get to know a piece of Hallie. Two drawings of her face are on display.

"I think these pieces reflect exactly who Hallie was: funloving and smiling and a life that was cut way too short and way too soon," said Kevin Cundiff, executive director of the Fremont Center for the Arts. "Her family is new to our community, and we want to wrap our arms around that family facing such a tragedy, and this was the least we could do."

"That's really what you want to feel like when you're in a new home away from home," Kara Arnold said, as she responded to the community response. "I think that's what small towns do really well. That support and that love."

Hallie might have never made it to Colorado but her aunt said that signs of her will always make this place home.

"I feel like I can see her and all the kids just running around here playing," she said. "It's like I can feel her being here."

The Arnolds plan to hold a vigil April 21 at Macon Plaza in Cañon City to honor Hallie. They plan to make bead bracelets and necklaces in her honor starting at 6 p.m., and the vigil will follow.