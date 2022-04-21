Extreme fire danger on Friday prompts counties to enact Stage 1 restrictions

Douglas, Jefferson and Clear Creek counties implemented temporary restrictions as Colorado readies for its worst fire weather of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Some Front Range counties implemented temporary Stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday ahead of what was being called the most dangerous day for wildfires this year.

Jefferson, Douglas and Clear Creek counties enacted temporary fire bans due to dry and windy conditions that are forecast for Friday, resulting in extreme fire danger.

“The combination of everything coming together on Friday could make it the worst day we’ve seen since the Marshall Fire day,” said Paul Schlatter, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Stage 1 fire restrictions generally ban the use of fireworks, outdoor smoking and open burning of any kind.

Other counties, including Boulder and Arapahoe, were warning people to be very careful of anything that could create a spark or flame.

Berthoud Fire Rescue said on Thursday that it had suspended processing of burn permits for the next two days.

Very dry, warm and windy weather combined with dry vegetation will lead to Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions across the Plains, Palmer Divide, Front Range Foothills and South Park on Friday from 11 am to 9 pm. #cowx pic.twitter.com/hi8nzZbSxn — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 21, 2022

Fire agencies have already fought multiple fire starts this week in locations including Boulder County and Monte Vista.

On Friday, a strong storm system is projected to bring high winds to the state. Combined with what might be the driest air we've seen this year, counties are on high alert.

“Combined with temperatures in the 80s and extremely dry air, any fire that gets started is going to quickly get out of control,” Schlatter said.

He said Friday's conditions could rival any of the bad wildfire days we've seen in recent years, including the Marshall Fire. But even with terrible fire weather conditions, there is no trouble unless there's a spark.

This story includes previous reporting by Cory Reppenhagen.

It's not often we see "Extreme" fire weather conditions, but Friday will be one of those days!



Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark.



"Let's all do our part - don't let it start!" #COwx pic.twitter.com/8wkCbMHqWT — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 21, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.