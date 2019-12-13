LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Since the morning he passed away, Ken Jones has never been left alone.

The Summit Fire and EMS firefighter died Saturday morning after falling from a roof while battling a fire at a condo building in Copper Mountain. Jones, who was 46 years old, served with the department for 20 years. He left behind a wife and two children.

Thanks to a longstanding and solemn tradition for line-of-duty deaths in the fire service, at least two other firefighters have remained with Jones’ body around the clock on “honor watch" in the days leading up to his funeral.

“The firefighters are always together. You never leave anybody behind,” said Jerry Rhodes, assistant chief for South Metro Fire Rescue and one of the firefighters who served on honor watch for Jones this week.

“Honor watch is taking care of our own,” he said. “And for the family, Mrs. Jones knows that we’re with Ken the entire time.”

Rhodes said 120 firefighters, representing departments from around the state, volunteered for an honor watch shift this week. Some took shifts in the middle of the night, others joined larger groups during the day.

“A lot of folks that have been on honor watch worked with Ken, were in neighboring departments,” he said, adding others traveled from across the state to serve.

“We had a firefighter from Grand Junction [who] drove over, got into his hotel… did his first watch, went back to his hotel, got a little sleep, did his second watch, and drove back to Grand Junction," Rhodes said.

The honor guard will take over during the formal funeral services, Rhodes said, and then the honor watch will end.

“When a firefighter gives their life… it doesn’t just affect their family, their department,” Rhodes said. “It affects all of us, and all of us come together to serve whatever needs to get done for that family.”

Jones’ services are scheduled for Friday morning. The funeral is a private service, but the public is invited along the procession route. 9News has published details, and a map of that route, here.

