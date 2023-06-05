x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

3 Colorado firefighters honored at national memorial

A total of 144 fallen firefighters from across the country are being honored for their sacrifices this weekend.

More Videos

DENVER — Three Colorado firefighters are being honored on a national level for the sacrifices they made in the line of duty.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland. 

The tribute honors 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

Each firefighter's name is inscribed on a bronze plaque and will be a permanent part of the National Memorial. 

The following Colorado firefighters are being honored for their sacrifices:

Firefighter Harold Cordova of the Central Conejos Fire Protection District died of a heart attack on May 1, 2022 after responding to a grass fire near Manassa. He was 84.

Credit: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Harold Cordova

Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Palato of South Metro Fire Rescue died on Sept. 15, 2021 due to complications of work-related cancer. He was 55.

Credit: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Anthony Palato

Fire Marshal Stephen Smith of the West Douglas Fire Protection District died of a heart attack on April 23, 2022 after responding to a call.

Credit: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
Stephen Smith

Flags will be lowered to half-staff in Colorado Sunday in honor of firefighters.

   

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out