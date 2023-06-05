3 Colorado firefighters honored at national memorial

A total of 144 fallen firefighters from across the country are being honored for their sacrifices this weekend.

DENVER — Three Colorado firefighters are being honored on a national level for the sacrifices they made in the line of duty.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The tribute honors 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

Each firefighter's name is inscribed on a bronze plaque and will be a permanent part of the National Memorial.

The following Colorado firefighters are being honored for their sacrifices:

Firefighter Harold Cordova of the Central Conejos Fire Protection District died of a heart attack on May 1, 2022 after responding to a grass fire near Manassa. He was 84.

Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Palato of South Metro Fire Rescue died on Sept. 15, 2021 due to complications of work-related cancer. He was 55.

Fire Marshal Stephen Smith of the West Douglas Fire Protection District died of a heart attack on April 23, 2022 after responding to a call.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff in Colorado Sunday in honor of firefighters.

