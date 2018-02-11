KUSA — First responders hope they'll never have to deal with a worst-case scenario but at the same time they want to be prepared for anything that occurs.

On Friday, South Metro Fire Rescue hosted an active threat response training at a local church in the Cherry Hills Village neighborhood.

Church administrators were able to go through how to act and respond if a worst-case scenario happened.

They watched videos of real events, then were put to the test in seeing what happens when people get injured. They even had volunteer victims with makeup and special suits as if they were shot.

“It's uncomfortable to talk about, it's uncomfortable for people to volunteer and act like they are a person who has just been shot, and it's difficult to watch,” Eric Hurst, Public Information officer for South Metro Fire and Rescue, said. “But at the same time, we know that it's a possibility and we see it in the headlines all the time.”

Once first responders render immediate aid, the faux victim is taken outside and rushed to Swedish Medical Center where medical professionals start their work on the patient.

“The patients will be yelling at them – no different than a real life situation – and the scenario is going to be chaotic with different police agencies involved,” Hurst said.

Hurst said the point is to immerse them into a stressful environment during the training so if something were to happen later in their careers they are prepared.

“We'll have smoke, we'll have a lot of lights, we'll have loud noises,” he said.

Friday's training was the first of three trainings set to take place this month.

SMFR is hosting regional training this month with law enforcement, fire/rescue and hospital partners to learn from the past and bring calm to chaos through immersive training. Active threat incidents are uncomfortable to talk about but we have to be prepared for our communities. pic.twitter.com/blSwE2YOFJ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 1, 2018

