KUSA - Low water levels and high temperatures are stressing out the fish in our state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to help them protect our fish population.

"We have some streams where they have crept upwards of 70 degrees - is the tipping point for trout species where they tend to struggle," said Josh Nehring, senior aquatic biologist for CPW's southeast region.

CPW put eight voluntary fishing closures in place to help protect the fish. The closures are between 2 p.m. and midnight.

People can still legally fish, but officials are asking them to do it early and stop by 2 p.m. and to find alternative places to fish until conditions improve.

Below is a list of those closures.

Eagle River from Wolcott downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River

Colorado River from State Bridge downstream to Rifle

Crystal River from Avalanche Creek downstream to its confluence with the Roaring Fork River

Roaring Fork River from Carbondale downstream to its confluence with the Colorado River

The north fork of White River at the National Forest boundary, through the main stem of the river to the County Road 5 bridge, downstream of the Rio Blanco Lake State Wildlife Area

The south fork of the White River from the National Forest boundary through the main stem of the river to the County Road 5 bridge, downstream of the Rio Blanco Lake State Wildlife Area

Fraser River from Grand County Road 8 in Fraser, downstream through the towns of Tabernash and Granby to the confluence with the Colorado River near Windy Gap Reservoir

Colorado River from the confluence with the Fraser River near Windy Gap Reservoir downstream to its confluence with the William s Fork River near Parshall​

In addition to the time restrictions and suggestions for new spots, officials are also asking anglers to take their own thermometers to monitor water temps.

"If you're seeing water temperatures upward of 70 or above 70 maybe it's time to call it quits for the day," said Nehring.

They also say fishing with a heavier line, not playing the fish for long, unhooking and releasing it in the water, and not taking the fish out of the water to take pictures with it will help relieve the stress on the animal until temperatures drop.

"Typically you know June is the real hot - June and July for water temperatures being pretty high and as we get into later in August - the shorter days, the cooler nights will help with that so we'll start seeing water temperatures drop a little bit," added Nehring.

