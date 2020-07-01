BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado food company says its owner has died following an accident at a ski resort.

Boulder-based Backpacker’s Pantry said in a social media post that company owner and President Rodney Smith died Jan. 1.

Backpacker's Pantry It is with a heavy heart that we share that our second-generation ow... ner and president, Rodney Smith, passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family and friends. Rodney was involved in a fatal ski accident at Eldora Resort outside of Boulder while skiing with his two sons.

The full post reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that our second-generation owner and president, Rodney Smith, passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his family and friends. Rodney was involved in a fatal ski accident at Eldora Resort outside of Boulder while skiing with his two sons. He left us all too soon but went out doing what he enjoyed doing the most, appreciating the outdoors and all it has to offer.



His deep commitment to environmental sustainability and high-quality ingredients were the cornerstone to his business philosophy. He passionately supported the Conservation Alliance, Leave No Trace, OIA, 1% for the Planet, Terra Cycle, Access Fund, and several other local organizations. He strived to build American Outdoor Products to be an outdoor industry leader of renewable energy and innovative agriculture realms with a simple goal of making the world a better place.



We are deeply saddened from the loss of Rodney but will continue to keep his mission alive through creating sustainably sourced products, appreciating the outdoors, and doing everything we can to support and save our environment."

The Daily Camera reports a 55-year-old man died as a result of injuries suffered at the Eldora Mountain Resort Dec. 30. Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Mike Wagner confirmed the skier's death.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly released the identity of the skier.

A spokesman for the resort says there were no witnesses to the skier's apparent collision with a tree.

