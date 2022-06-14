Audit shows issues with Colorado's screening process for sports betting

DENVER — Colorado Division of Gaming officials early Tuesday responded to a critical audit from the Office of the State Auditor, saying the pandemic impacted its ability to roll out legalized sports betting in Colorado.
The state auditor issued a scathing audit Monday of how the division regulated the first full year of legal sports betting in the state, alleging the division hands out far too many temporary licenses and that it could be losing tax revenue by not requiring more documentation.
The 56-page report covered the time period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021 — when Colorado customers bet almost $2.3 billion — and included the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.
“The entire nation was navigating uncharted waters in the midst of the pandemic, the Division of Gaming was no different,” Director Dan Hartman said in a statement. “The temporary closure of Colorado casinos, the cessation of professional and collegiate sporting events and internal hiring freezes posed significant challenges in setting up Colorado’s first regulated sports betting program.”
That could explain what state auditors described as lax processes for issuing licenses.
Read the full article at Denver Gazette.
RELATED: Even lawmaker who helped bring sports betting to Colorado thinks there are a lot of sports betting ads
