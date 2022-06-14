Audit shows issues with Colorado's screening process for sports betting

An audit of how the state handles funds shows the Colorado didn't complete background checks on most of its sports betting operators.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado Division of Gaming officials early Tuesday responded to a critical audit from the Office of the State Auditor, saying the pandemic impacted its ability to roll out legalized sports betting in Colorado.

The state auditor issued a scathing audit Monday of how the division regulated the first full year of legal sports betting in the state, alleging the division hands out far too many temporary licenses and that it could be losing tax revenue by not requiring more documentation.

The 56-page report covered the time period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021 — when Colorado customers bet almost $2.3 billion — and included the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.

“The entire nation was navigating uncharted waters in the midst of the pandemic, the Division of Gaming was no different,” Director Dan Hartman said in a statement. “The temporary closure of Colorado casinos, the cessation of professional and collegiate sporting events and internal hiring freezes posed significant challenges in setting up Colorado’s first regulated sports betting program.”

That could explain what state auditors described as lax processes for issuing licenses.

>Read the full article at Denver Gazette.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.