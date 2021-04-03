Colorado Gov. Jared Polis engaged to First Gentleman Marlon Reis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis are now engaged.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis are now engaged, the governor's office confirmed.

According to the governor's office, Polis proposed to Reis before he was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 in December.

>Video above is from a 9NEWS story on Five-star wedding venues in Denver moving to level blue on the state's COVID-19 dial.

News of the couple's engagement was made public on Thursday. The spokesperson for the governor did not say if a date for the wedding has been set.

Marlon Reis became the Colorado's first First Gentleman after Polis took office in 2019.