DENVER — All this week we're looking at growth in Colorado and how it's being handled by different communities.

U.S. Census data from July 2108, puts Colorado's population at just over 5.6 million (5,695,564). That's an increase of 13.2% (666,368) from April 2010.

Each day this week we're exploring a different city and how they're addressing things like housing and traffic and aging infrastructure as population increases.

We're looking at growth in Westminster, Elizabeth, Silverthorne, Denver, and Fort Collins. As each of the stories air, you'll find links to all of them here.

The week kicked off with a look at Westminster, which for the first time in its history, will have a downtown. There's a project underway to develop the old site of the Westminster Mall which was razed in 2011.

On Tuesday morning, the mountain town of Silverthorne. Right off Interstate 70, most people drive right through Silverthorne on their way to places like Breckenridge, Keystone, and Frisco, but Silverthorne is becoming a destination all its own with a big project underway to revamp its downtown.

Elizabeth, which is southeast of Denver, is about a 20-minute drive from Castle Rock. It’s an hour from another population center – Colorado Springs – which means that it has become an attractive small-town community

